Pell Wealth Partners new Warwick office ribbon cutting coming up

Douglas Messina, a financial advisor with Pell Wealth Partners, LLC recently expanded his office to a new location at 7 Wisner Road in Warwick. A private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, the space a fireplace right in the main office. Pell Wealth Partners closed the doors on their Highland Mills office in the summer of 2020 and began searching for a new home base in Orange County.

“After moving to Warwick five years ago with my own family, it became obvious to me that this was the place where we should be planting our roots in the business community. I am excited about the opportunity to serve more clients, while continuing to help my existing clients achieve their financial dreams and goals,” said Messina of the new office location.

As a financial advisor, Messina aims to provide financial advice based on client needs and expectations, and provided in one-on-one relationships with his clients.