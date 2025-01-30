Peaceful perfection in beautiful Warwick

The word Brae has its roots in the Scottish language meaning a lovely place of nature. This listing located on a quiet cul-de-sac defines Brae perfectly. As you enter from the spacious covered porch, you’re welcomed into the living and dining areas. An impressive three-sided fireplace between the living room and the cozy knotty pine family room steals the show while the kitchen shines brightly with Corian countertops, plentiful cabinetry, and black stainless-steel appliances.

The first floor features a primary bedroom with a full bath plus two additional bedrooms and another shared full bath. From the family room and up the staircase is another owner’s bedroom suite with a third full bath (with laundry) and a bonus room used currently as a home office.

The roomy basement provides added space with another laundry area, one-car garage, and a small workshop.

Enjoy the beauty of nature with the entrance to Madison Lewis Woodlands hiking trails just minutes from the home. This extremely special home requires an in-person visit. Once you experience it, you’ll be convinced. Welcome home!