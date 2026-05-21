You have the opportunity to enjoy peaceful country living with this three bedroom, two bathroom sprawling ranch home on 4.7 acres only minutes away from vibrant downtown Warwick. This exceptional home provides privacy, lifestyle and open space on park-like surroundings.

The bright, open interior welcomes you inside while the screened porch will highlight your summer evenings. Have your own private outdoor oasis with your own in-ground pool.

The full walk-out basement expands your living space and has the future potential for a media room, home gym, office or workshop

This charming, appealing lifestyle awaits.