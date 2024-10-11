Pasta D’Oro at the Jolly Onion now open

On Tuesday, October 8 Pasta D’Oro at the Jolly Onion held a ribbon cutting celebrating the grand opening at the original Jolly Onion location at 625 Glenwood Road, Pine Island. The revived restaurant is the undertaking of chefs and owners Christian Dushaj and Edison Narkaj, who also have a restaurant named Pasta D’Oro in Wurtsboro.

Their Pine Island menu is said to be inspired by the Black Dirt Region, with handcrafted dishes paying homage to the famous Jolly Onion restaurant. For example, among their soups and salads menu is the Pine Island soup with caramelized local onions, and salads called “The Dirty Ceasar,” and “The Jolly.” Entrees include a variety of pasta and meat dishes, as well as a couple of vegetarian options. The full menu can be found at pastadoropineisland.com.

During the ribbon cutting, the owners were joined by friends and staff; Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce staff Stefanie Keegan Craver and Jelena Stamenkovic; Pine Island Chamber of Commerce President Susan McCosker; and WVCC board members Tom Blaney, Nikki G., Matthew Guy, and Chris Olert.

For more information, visit the restaurant website noted above, call 845-981-7474, or email pastadoroatjollyonion@gmail.com.