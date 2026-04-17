Park-like acres

Set on 11.4 acres, this beautiful home on Onderdonk Road features three bedrooms and four and a half baths. Designed with flexibility, the home has a separate entrance and a second kitchen providing versatility. The finished lower level features a full bathroom and extends the living space even further.

Outdoors, the fenced-in yard is ideal for pets while natural trails meander through the wooded acreage of the property.

The home is minutes away from the charm of Warwick Village. Pride of ownership, move-in ready with all the bells and whistles is definitely evident with this lovely home.