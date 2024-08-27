Paradigm Athletic Center holds ribbon cutting, grand opening

On Friday, August 23, Paradigm Athletic Center held a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of its new fitness center at 1743 Route 17A on the border of Goshen and Florida with the help of friends, family, comunity members and members of the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce, among others. It was the former location of the Orange County Sports Club.

New proprietors Kristin and Charles Welch have some long-term goals, but as part of the deal for the space, all of the workout equipment formerly provided by OCSC is now theirs.

Of course, they have already made some updates that previous patrons might notice, including a refreshed look, redesigned lobby, updated offices, and more. Kristin said they also redesigned the gymnastics space and transformed the large fitness center into a more private fitness room. She said the fitness area will continue to be available to athletes, staff, and gymnastics parents.

Kristin went on to further describe the changes in store. “The old fitness center space is being divided into two exciting new spaces to enhance youth athletic training. The back area will be an extension of our gymnastics area. We hope that adding another floor will give us the opportunity to start a cheer team for our athletes. We have goals of adding several other programs to enhance youth sports for our community and at this point those options are ever evolving.”

Kristin has been a gymnast since she was a child and has been involved in every aspect of the sport: an athlete, a coach, choreographer, program director, and a judge.

“I had been the head coach of the team program at OCSC for three years and wanted to continue giving the community reason to fall in love with gymnastics and other sports,” she shared.

Paradigm Athletic Center will require membership for its programs, except for the weekly PAC plays, open gyms and birthday parties, which are open to all appropriate ages. Kristin explained that each membership session lasts for seven to nine weeks, with six sessions a year. And for each session the athletes will follow a carefully designed curriculum meant to “build physical strength, flexibility, air awareness, character, and confidence.” The Center’s gymnastics team program requires a monthly membership and includes athletes ages 5 to 18 who compete across the country.

“Our competitive team is one of the best in the state and home to multiple state and regional champions,” she added. “Two of our athletes are national qualifiers and one is a current national champion. They are proof that the combination of passion and hard work is an unstoppable force.”

Aside from gymnastics, the Center also offers private fencing, boxing, and yoga lessons. For more information, including hours and class offerings, visit paradigmathleticcenter.com.