Own a piece of Warwick’s history

Built in 1890, this three-bedroom, two-bath listing began as the Gardner Nanny home. Nestled in the peaceful hamlet of Edenville in Warwick, this classic homestead is a true piece of history. Impressive are the unique details of bygone days like the inviting porch complete with elegant columns and intricate trim work, metal roof and classic shutters.

Inside, the charm continues with double plank wood floors and a beautiful carved banister. The kitchen is updated for modern living and a new furnace provides efficiency.

Three cozy bedrooms are upstairs while the walk-up attic offers endless possibilities as a studio or storage paradise. For those desiring more room, the vintage barn is perfect for the artist, hobbyist or collector.

Come make this piece of the past your very own future.