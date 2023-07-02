Orange County. Legislation helps fund projects across the Hudson Valley

Last month, community leaders from across the Hudson Valley joined Congressman Pat Ryan and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries in celebration of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act delivers $20 billion to ensure access to clean drinking water in New York, $11 billion for the MTA and Metro-North, and more than $13 billion to rebuild bridges and highways across the state.

Funded projects in the district include $3.2M for traffic operations in Middletown; $3.9M for wall repairs in Highlands; $5.8M in infrastructure grants for Stewart Airport; $3.8M for highway repair; and $7.9M for highway repair in Poughkeepsie among others.

“Last Congress, we passed the most consequential infrastructure bill in decades – now it’s time to put those dollars to work. I’m fighting every day to deliver those resources right here to the Hudson Valley,” Ryan said. “This is a once in a generation chance to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure, remove PFAS from our water, and invest in the future of our community. Leader Jeffries is here because he knows I won’t rest until those funds make their way to our region.”

“The bipartisan infrastructure law is game-changing legislation that is making long-overdue investments in the Hudson Valley and across New York state,” Jeffries added. “Congressman Ryan is playing a leading role in ensuring that this law is making life better for Hudson Valley families, from fixing our crumbling roads and bridges to creating good-paying union jobs. It was an honor to join him in his district.”