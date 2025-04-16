O&R to Install 30,000 natural gas detectors over the next three years

After successfully completing a pilot program that installed just over 16,000 natural gas detectors throughout its service territory, Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. has announced that the company will be installing an additional 30,000 units between 2025 and 2027.

Natural gas detectors enhance safety for O&R’s gas customers by monitoring the air in the area where O&R’s gas service pipe enters a customer’s home or building.

If levels of natural gas in that area indicate a potential leak, the natural gas detector will sound an audible alarm and also send an alert to the company’s gas emergency response center.

O&R will then follow proper protocols to respond and investigate.

Along with Storti Quality Services, the contractor assisting with the installation of the natural gas detectors, O&R has developed a targeted outreach plan to notify gas customers that they are eligible to have a natural gas detector installed free of charge.

The devices operate similar to smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and have a 10-year battery life.

“The natural gas detector technology has proven to be a game changer, not only for the safety of our customers, but for the way our company has been able to respond to gas emergencies,” said Won Choe, O&R vice president of Operations. “While O&R is fully committed to the clean energy transition, we must invest to meet our obligation of providing safe and reliable natural gas service to our customers.”

Joel Hutwelker, Storti Quality Services president, added: “Storti Quality Services is proud to be supporting Orange & Rockland in the groundbreaking NGD Program. As local residents ourselves, our project team is committed to safety and peace of mind for the community.”