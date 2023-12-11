Old Stone House lights up Rockefeller-sized tree

The Old Stone House Inn and Restaurant lit up its 100-foot tree on Nov. 30.

For reference, this year’s tree in Rockefeller Plaza is 80 feet tall. The tallest Rockefeller Christmas tree in history, which was on display in 1999, matched the height of Old Stone House’s tree at 100 feet tall.

Owner Arek Kwapinski hung the lights — all 23,000 of them — with a little help from his friends, and a 135-foot crane.

Kwapinski plans to host a celebration for future tree lightings, and is excited to note that the restaurant’s tree is in the ground and will only continue to grow.