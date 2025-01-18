Nourish celebrates 10 years, shares new leadership, rebranding

For the past decade, Nourish Your Mind has provided a range of mental health support and services in Orange County and expanded across multiple locations under the leadership of founder Jessica Sullivan. Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, the company recently announced a rebranding to Nourish Counseling.

According to the company’s announcement, this new name “more accurately reflects our mission to provide a comprehensive, client-centered approach to mental health care, while also honoring the wide variety of services we offer.”

Nourish Counseling has about 45 clinicians across five locations — Monroe, Warwick, Goshen, and Middletown. It will also be opening a Cornwall location in March 2025.

Nourish Counseling provides therapeutic services such as individual and group therapy for ages 8 and up; therapeutic yoga; and specialized trauma treatments such as accelerated resolution therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and ketamine-assisted psychotherapy for those seeking alternatives to traditional talk therapy.

The company also named Jeanette Rivera as its new CEO.

“Jeanette, who joined the team six years ago and is a proud graduate of Warwick, brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to our mission,” the company’s announcement said. “Under her leadership, Nourish Counseling will continue to deliver compassionate, high-quality care in an environment that fosters empowerment and inclusivity.”

For more information about Nourish Counseling, visit NourishYourMind.com, email Hello@NourishYourMind.com, or call/text 845-547-0479.