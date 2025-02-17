Nordic Recovery to offer wellness services in Florida

Nordic Recovery recently celebrated its grand opening at 1743 Route 17A in the village of Florida. The new business, operated by owner Danial Greenfield, provides a variety of wellness services such as cold water therapy, full spectrum infrared sauna, traditional dry sauna, red-light therapy, air compression massage, chromotherapy, and PEMF grounding mats.

Greenfield is a certified “Wim Hof Method” instructor. He says he has coached hundreds of first timers through the immersive experience of a cold plunge.

”At Nordic Recovery we believe that it is not just physical ability which determines success, it is the power of our energy within. That is why we created a recovery studio that aims to support and nurture both body and mind. Whether you are an athlete, busy parent, student, professor or retired, all ages are welcome at Nordic Recovery — where you can heal and recover, from within,” Greenfield said in a statement.

Greenfield described Nordic Recovery as the product of years working in the fitness industry and participating in sports. “The majority of us are putting forth our best effort, yet we often feel we just do not have enough energy to sustain the daily grind. Correcting this imbalance is why we created a space dedicated to your physical and mental recovery. Recharging the body’s vitality through seven different therapeutic recovery services offered with our Nordic Cycle appointment — just one session will change the way you feel and transform the person you are.”

On hand to celebrate Nordic Recovery’s grand opening alongside Greenfield and his friends and family were Warwick Town Board members Russell Kowal and Kevin Shubak, Warwick Village Trustee Mary Collura, a representative from NYS Senator James Skoufis’ office, Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce President Mike Cordero, WVCC board member Kristen DeRosso-Dawson, and WVCC staff Stefanie Keegan Craver and Jelena Stamenkovic.