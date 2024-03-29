x
Newly built dream home

Warwick. With stainless steel appliances, a neat butler’s pantry, and a walk-in closet, this home has all the bells and whistles.

Warwick /
| 29 Mar 2024 | 09:48
Built in 2019, this barn-style cape on over a half acre offers an unparalleled blend of quality construction and flawless design in a prime location.

With two bedrooms and three bathrooms, the listing features an open floor plan that combines style and functionality with all the bells and whistles.

The kitchen is a cook’s paradise, highlighting a gas oven/range, stainless steel appliances, a spacious island and a neat butler’s pantry.

A convenient first floor ensuite primary bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and quality finishes.

The family room is ideal for everyday living and special entertaining with double sliders overlooking a lush level backyard and a large concrete patio.

This home is a commuter’s dream, just one hour away from NYC and super close to the quaint village of Warwick.

Essential Information
Address: 1501 Route 17A, Warwick, NY
Price: $525,000
Taxes: $9,500
Agent: Jennifer DiCostanzo
Re/Max Town and Country
Agent’s Cell: 917-916-9995