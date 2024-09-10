New York Dance Centre now open in Warwick

On Thursday, September 5 the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce welcomed the New York Dance Centre to their new home at 9 West Street in Warwick. Owner Gina Solimando said it has been her her lifelong dream to open NYDC. she has been a dance teacher for over 30 years. Along the way she has trained many dancers and encouraged them to experience their love of dance.

Solimando’s passion and dedication to sharing her love of dance has carried her throughout her career. Friends, family and some of Solimando’s dance students joined Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer, Warwick Village Trustee Mary Collura, WVCC Executive Director Stefanie Keegan Craver, and WVCC board members Kim Corkum and Nikki G to officially welcome the new studio to Warwick.

The New York Dance Centre offers training for all ages in styles such as ballet, lyrical, contemporary, hip hop, jazz, musical theater, and tap. For more information, visit nydancecentre.com, email nydance10@gmail.com, or call 845-610-3878.