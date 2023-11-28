New offerings come to Shanti Life

On Thursday, November 2, the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrated the introduction of Woke Botanicals at Shanti Life Wellness in the village of Warwick with a ribbon cutting. The sunshine was flowing in to their beautiful space on Main Street. Shanti Life features a variety of wellness items and everyday gifts, including CBD products, jewelry, teas, crystals, yoga gear, and more.

Woke Botanicals is a line of body care and CBD/CBG products, including body lotions, balms, massage oils, Delta 8 THC and CBD gummies, tinctures, and more.

Shanti Life is located at 10 Main Street in the village of Warwick. Many of its products can be found online at shantilifeshop.com. For questions or more information, email shantilifeshop@gmail.com or follow the shop on social media.