New lash, brow, and makeup studio opens

On December 6, the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of The Lash Specialist and Nova Studio at 26 Main Street, Warwick. This new addition to Main Street features lash and brow services, permanent makeup, and more.

The ribbon cutting was celebrated with friends and family of owners Nykia Renggli and Julia and Margarita Nova; WVCC staff Stefanie Keegan Craver, Jelena Stamenkovic and Mary Collura; WVCC board members Nikki G., Matthew Guy and Etta Hamilton; and representative from NY State Senator James Skoufis’ office Liz Miller.

For a look at their work, follow them on Facebook (NOVASTUDIOpm) and Instagram (nova.studio.pm). For more information, call 347-424-1717.