x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Business

New lash, brow, and makeup studio opens

Warwick. Find The Lash Specialist/Nova Studio at 26 Main Street.

Warwick /
| 10 Dec 2024 | 12:20
    The ribbon cutting for The Lash Specialist.
    The ribbon cutting for The Lash Specialist. ( Photo courtesy the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce)
    The ribbon cutting for Nova Studio.
    The ribbon cutting for Nova Studio. ( Photo courtesy the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce)

On December 6, the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of The Lash Specialist and Nova Studio at 26 Main Street, Warwick. This new addition to Main Street features lash and brow services, permanent makeup, and more.

The ribbon cutting was celebrated with friends and family of owners Nykia Renggli and Julia and Margarita Nova; WVCC staff Stefanie Keegan Craver, Jelena Stamenkovic and Mary Collura; WVCC board members Nikki G., Matthew Guy and Etta Hamilton; and representative from NY State Senator James Skoufis’ office Liz Miller.

For a look at their work, follow them on Facebook (NOVASTUDIOpm) and Instagram (nova.studio.pm). For more information, call 347-424-1717.