New florist opens in Warwick

On October 11 the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce welcomed Marie’s Floral Design to their new location at 10 Main Street in the Village of Warwick. Owner Marie Gelashvili had a flower shop on Broadway in Manhattan for 10 years, but then moved to the Greenwood Lake area about four years ago with her family. She said they immediately fell in love with the area and the local people. The next step was to set up her business here, locally.

“After searching for the right spot for the shop for months I was finally able to find the perfect one,” she explained. Gelashvili said her shop offers a unique experience gained working with brands like Tiffany, Sony, HBO, and other notable names.

“My main goal is to use my skills and high-quality flowers sourced from Holland to bring joy and smiles to all of my customers,” she added. Marie’s Floral Design also offers local delivery.

For the ribbon cutting, Gelashvili’s friends and family were joined by Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer; representative from NY State Senator Skoufis Office Liz Miller; WVCC staff Stefanie Keegan Craver and Jelena Stamenkovic; and WVCC board members Nikki G., John Redman, and Nicole Repose.

The shop opens at 9 a.m. every day and offers flowers for all occasions. For more information, visit mariesfloraldesigns.com.