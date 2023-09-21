New early childhood development business, The Berry Basket, opens in Warwick

On Wednesday, September 13, the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrated the ribbon cutting of The Berry Basket, located at 50 South Street, in the village of Warwick. The Berry Basket features early childhood and family programs centered around the concept of “play,” helping young kids increase motor development, explore sensory experiences, and improve socialization. The business is housed in the newly renovated CEC building on the second floor.

Lisa Miccio, who has over 30 years of experience teaching and caring for young children, started the business after being inspired by the Waldorf education system, through which she taught for many years. Miccio also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from the College of Charleston, a Master of Science Degree in elementary education from CW Post - Long Island University, and a Master of Science Degree in Waldorf education from Sunbridge College.

On the company’s website, it describes Miccio’s playgroup classes as providing “a safe environment where children explore and engage in self-initiated play and parents experience a welcoming, compassionate community.” The Berry Basket has programs for toddlers ages one to two years old, and preschoolers up to three years old.