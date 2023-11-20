New businesses find a home in Warwick Village

Visitors to the Village of Warwick this holiday season will find an array of old and new dining and shopping options. Among the new stores to the area’s eclectic mix of retail stores are Wanderlust Boutique, From Stone Vintage, and Rio + Co. They join such popular village destinations as The Bungalow, Style Counsel, Be Free, Newhard’s and Frazzleberries.

Owner Deborah Buonsignore opened her brick-and-mortar shop for Wanderlust Boutique on Railroad Avenue in October, after building up a loyal following through her mobile clothing store.

“When this location opened up, I felt it was the perfect spot for me,” said Buonsignore.

Since opening on Railroad Green, Buonsignore says the reception to the store has been great. She notes that the store’s selection of elevated basics that can be worn in multiple ways is appealing to shoppers who are looking for quality clothing at a good value.

For the holiday season, however, the store is upping the whimsy with a unique selection of gifts from fun slippers to a zodiac collection.

Over on Oakland Avenue, another clothing store, Rio + Co. is enjoying the benefits of a new location.

“The joke in the store is we feel like we are in New York City. It is bustling. The storefront brought our store to life,” said owner Sylvia Oppito. She noted that the store’s original location on Spring Street lacked the visibility and structure to draw attention to its products.

A stylist herself, Oppito says she loves working with women and building their confidence while they shop.

This holiday season, the store is welcoming Santa into the store as well as hosting a ladies’ night, among other events to promote its new holiday collection.

For shoppers in search of rare finds, From Stone Vintage on West Street brings an eclectic mix of clothing from as far back as the 1960s to West Street.

Heather von Stein, who describes her store as museum, took advantage of the open retail space to turn her passion for curating vintage pieces into a destination for shoppers looking for unique items.

The store, which opened in November, also speaks to von Stein’s passion for eco-friendly fashion.

“The most sustainable fashion is fashion that already exists,” said von Stein, who is proud of her store’s collection of both special occasion and everyday wear.

Though Reclaimed Consignment Boutique is just down the street, von Stein views the store as a partner rather than a competitor.

“We are offering the same sort of shopping experience. I already see people going to her store come into mine,” said von Stein.

Also new to the village is Bertoni Gallery on Main Street. This is the store’s second location (its first is located in Sugar Loaf). Bertoni Gallery offers a variety of art and jewelry designed by Rachel and Mae Bertoni.

A bit to eat

Retail stores are not the only new spots to open in Warwick. While Yesterday’s may be gone, new pubs and saloons have arrived to satisfy a need for food, drink, and a place to gather for good times.

Among the new watering holes are Greenview Tavern, which occupies the space formerly owned by Blarney Stone on Railroad Avenue. The bar and restaurant joins other eateries on Railroad Green, including 14 Railroad, Roam on Rail, and Grappa.

Near the corner of Main and South, next to Tuscan Café, is South Street Saloon, which opened this July.

South Street Saloon owner Patrick Corcoran explained that when he bought the building, he thought it was best suited for a bar, and it seems he was right.

“It’s been great since we opened. It has been received very well.”

South Street Saloon just started hosting a trivia night every Wednesday and continues to host live musical acts, including Irish music, every Sunday.

Visitors to Main Street might assume there is a new bakery in town, but a closer look will inform them that it is not a bakery but a “barkery.” Among the new spots on Main Street is The Village Barkery, a pet shop that sells treats and toys for our furry friends.

Room to grow

The Village of Warwick’s dining and retail scene continues to evolve as long-time occupants give way to newcomers. Not long before the writing of this article, Millspaugh Furniture, which opened its Warwick location in 2011, closed its doors. According to the Warwick Chamber of Commerce, a new store has yet to replace this massive retail space. However, with the popularity of Warwick Village continuing to draw crowds and customers, this space won’t likely stay empty for long.

Warwick Village will be bustling this holiday season as shoppers enjoy the chance to purchase one-of-a-kind gifts, sample delicious cuisine and support small and local businesses.