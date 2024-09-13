Nebrasky installs EV chargers at Monroe headquarters

Nebrasky Plumbing, Heating & Cooling recently announced the availability of six Tesla Gen 3 Level 2 chargers at its Monroe headquarters. According to the company, the chargers are compatible with both single- and three-phase power, and provide up to 52 miles of range per hour of charging.

While they are Tesla-branded, Nebrasky said each charger is equipped with a universal adapter to allow it to work with any electric vehicle (EV). Chargers onsite at Nebrasky are available for public use 24/7, effective immediately, and cost $0.39 per kilowatt.

“As an HVAC company, we have always pushed high efficiency heat pumps and equipment, and we have always believed these options are better for us, and for our customers,” Paul Nebrasky, owner of Nebrasky, said. “This is another step forward in our commitment to helping the community and protecting the environment.”

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, EVs produce an average of 1,697 pounds of CO2 equivalents in New York State on an annual basis, based on 2022 data. For comparison, gasoline vehicles produce 12,594 pounds of CO2 equivalents in New York State on an annual basis, meaning EVs reduce CO2 output by more than seven times.

Nebrasky said the chargers were funded by the New York State EV Make Ready Program, which aims to “support the development of electric infrastructure and equipment necessary to accommodate an increased deployment of EVs within New York State by reducing the upfront costs of building charging stations for EVs,” according to the Joint Utilities of New York.

For more information, visit NebraskyPlumbing.com or call 1-800-796-6853.