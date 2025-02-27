Nebrasky comes to humane society’s rescue

Nebrasky Plumbing, Heating & Cooling recently shared how it helped keep local Warwick pups warm when an imminent heating system failure at the shelter required emergency assistance to ensure the animals’ well-being.

Upon receiving the urgent call in January about the heating emergency, Nebrasky owner Paul Nebrasky sent a team to assess the situation. They quickly determined that the kennel’s furnace needed immediate replacement. According to the company, the team worked to install a new, high-efficiency furnace within a single day, restoring heat to the kennel and ensuring the dogs’ comfort.

Recognizing the age and deterioration of the existing air conditioning system, Paul Nebrasky also decided to donate a new A/C system and the labor required for its installation.

”At Nebrasky, we believe in supporting our community, and that includes our furry friends,” said Paul Nebrasky. “We were thrilled to help the Warwick Valley Humane Society ensure its animals stay comfortable year-round.”

The company said it donated over 60% of the project’s costs, including equipment and labor.

“This is a company that gives back to the community,” said Suzyn Barron, president of the Warwick Valley Humane Society. “We are so grateful for their professionalism and willingness to help our animal shelter with a new HVAC system for the kennels. Consider Warwick Valley Humane Society as a new and longtime customer from here on out!”