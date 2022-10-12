Multi-balcony house walkably placed between village and lake

Welcome to beautiful Greenwood Lake, NY! Only a walk to town and the lake, this home is ready for its new owner to give it the love it needs! The home offers four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms and an ample unfinished space upstairs to make your own.

A well-proportioned living room with hardwood floors is a great space to hang out and relax. There’s an eat-in kitchen with sliders leading out to a back deck with skylights and great views of your backyard. The spacious fenced-in backyard with multiple decks off the back of the house makes it great for gatherings.

The master bedroom features its own walkout balcony so you can rest easy with a nice view. It also includes a super-sized master bathroom.

This property is located on a quaint side street but still has all the town’s amenities at your fingertips. An array of restaurants and shops make this town enjoyable. Whether it is a vacation or weekend getaway, or a permanent home, you won’t be disappointed with being in the town of Greenwood Lake.