Multi-balcony house walkably placed between village and lake

Greenwood Lake. Close to both appealing village and lake, this three bedroom house has several balconies and bathrooms, including a giant master bathroom.

Greenwood Lake /
| 12 Oct 2022 | 04:58
Welcome to beautiful Greenwood Lake, NY! Only a walk to town and the lake, this home is ready for its new owner to give it the love it needs! The home offers four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms and an ample unfinished space upstairs to make your own.

A well-proportioned living room with hardwood floors is a great space to hang out and relax. There’s an eat-in kitchen with sliders leading out to a back deck with skylights and great views of your backyard. The spacious fenced-in backyard with multiple decks off the back of the house makes it great for gatherings.

The master bedroom features its own walkout balcony so you can rest easy with a nice view. It also includes a super-sized master bathroom.

This property is located on a quaint side street but still has all the town’s amenities at your fingertips. An array of restaurants and shops make this town enjoyable. Whether it is a vacation or weekend getaway, or a permanent home, you won’t be disappointed with being in the town of Greenwood Lake.

Essential information:
Address: 8 Parker Avenue
Price: $342,000
Taxes: $11,437 (2022)
Agent: Valerie Jahn
Corcoran | Baer & McIntosh
12 Maple Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990
845.987.2000 office845.987.1999 fax