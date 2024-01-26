Mount Peter executive manager authors new supernatural novel

Amy Sampson-Cutler, the executive manager at Mount Peter Ski Area, has once more delved into her creative side and authored a novel on life after death.

By day, during the colder months, Sampson-Cutler ensures that Mount Peter visitors enjoy snowy fun skiing, boarding, and tubing on the slopes. At other times, she crafts stories of the supernatural, horror and science fiction, and sometimes poetry.

Her latest work is “To Have and to Hold, to Love and to Kill: An Agreement of Souls.” The novel tells of a woman in her 20s, struggling to recover from addiction while bedeviled by the consequences of a past life she can’t remember. She strives to get her life together, unaware that someone is out to kill her because of a deal she made following a terrible accident that killed her previous self and a young boy.

As her book blurb asks: Can an agreement made between two souls be broken, and how far will one soul go to keep a promise made in a desperate attempt to save the other?

“This novel was written last winter, sometimes a sentence or two at a time,” Sampson-Cutler said. “It is my greatest personal accomplishment so far. For the next one, I think I’ll stick to writing during the off season!”

The new literary endeavor follows Sampson-Cutler’s 2022 novel, “A Shadow of Love,” about a woman who moves into a haunted farmhouse and falls in love with the temporarily earthbound soul of a man who took his life a century earlier.

Another book by Sampson-Cutler, “Hide and Seek,” delves into horror with a story of a serial killer. Her writing can be found, and her books purchased at AmysHippieHut.com.

Sampson-Cutler has a master’s degree in creative writing from Goddard College and has published works in journals such as “Tales to Terrify,” “Wow! Women on Writing,” “The Pitkin Review,” “Wellness Universe,” and “Elephant Journal.”

Sampson-Cutler began working various jobs at Mount Peter as a teenager and was hired full-time in 2004.