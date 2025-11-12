Mount honors scholarship recipients, funders

Mount Saint Mary College hosted its annual Scholarship Appreciation Brunch on Sunday, Nov. 9, gathering many generous benefactors and the students whose lives they impact.

Held at the Osiris Country Club in Walden, N.Y., the event honored the partnership between the college’s supporters and the talented scholarship recipients.

Each year, the Scholarship Brunch provides an opportunity for students to personally thank the individuals, families, and organizations that fund the more than 150 scholarships available at the Mount. These financial awards are crucial for student success, helping to eliminate financial barriers and allowing students to focus on their academics and personal growth.

Lou Bach ‘82, chairman of the Mount’s Board of Trustees, thanked everyone involved in sustaining the college’s mission.

“All of the members on the board are so dedicated to the students and to what we do here at the Mount,” Bach said. “I can assure you ... we’re going to continue to do it with all of your support.”

Student speaker Michelle Tingson-Pregno, a Nursing major and recipient of the Hudson Valley Hospice Annual Scholarship, highlighted the emotional impact scholarships like the one she receives have on students who otherwise would not be able to attend college.

“Scholarships are not just awards, they are investment in our community’s future,” she said. “Each of you will carry this legacy forward, work hard, be kind, and appreciate those who helped you along the way. Even when the road feels hard, remember, you are never walking it alone. God is guiding your steps, opening doors you may not have seen yet, and filling your journey with hope and purpose.

“Thank you, Donna and Teresa, to the Hudson Valley Hospice, and to all the donors, faculty, families, for believing in us, and for helping shape our journey. I will strive to pay this support forward with my career, in my community, and in everything I do as a future nurse,” she added.

Dr. Robert Gervasi, President of the Mount, discussed the deep commitment shared by the Dominican Sisters of Hope and the entire Mount community.

“Not only are [scholarships] a good investment in individuals, our students who will make the world better ... but it is an affirmation of what both faith and reason demonstrate. That we all are brothers and sisters of one God and we all are called to do everything we can to live and act as one family,” he said.

For more information on creating or contributing to a scholarship fund, visit www.msmc.edu/give.