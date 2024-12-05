Modern farmhouse rental now available

This charming farmhouse nestled in the quaint village of Warwick has recently been renovated, blending timeless character with modern comforts.

A new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful backsplash, gorgeous cabinets and amazing quartz countertops may convince you that this is home. The first floor completes with a comfortable living room, a formal dining room, an additional room, and a half bathroom.

Worry-free living with a new roof, new siding, and new windows may also convince you.

The second level houses three bedrooms plus a full bath. Pull-down stairs to the attic provide extra storage. Outside, enjoy a sprawling backyard and patio.

This is an excellent location for anyone seeking a balance of serenity and modern living.