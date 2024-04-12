Modern country cottage by the lake

This one won’t last because it has everything desirable — sheer joy, lake views, a gorgeous updated kitchen and a warm rustic living room. The kitchen, in neutral earth tone colors, has leathered granite countertops, light shaker cabinetry, and a built-in hutch that includes a wine fridge and extra storage. The living room features knotty pine walls and a classic fieldstone fireplace.

You’ll appreciate the two-bedroom, two bath set-up with the primary bedroom boasting a sitting area and ensuite bath. The second bedroom has a full bath includes an office/bonus room.

A neat sunroom wraps the east side of the home with sliders to the deck. Cool perks include a fenced yard, gas grill, and a perennial garden. So make a plan for the upcoming summer.