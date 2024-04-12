x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Business

Modern country cottage by the lake

Greenwood Lake. This two-bedroom find features a sunroom, fenced yard, and garden.

Greenwood Lake /
| 12 Apr 2024 | 10:12
    Modern country cottage by the lake
    Modern country cottage by the lake
    Modern country cottage by the lake
    Modern country cottage by the lake
    Modern country cottage by the lake
    Modern country cottage by the lake
    Modern country cottage by the lake
    Modern country cottage by the lake

This one won’t last because it has everything desirable — sheer joy, lake views, a gorgeous updated kitchen and a warm rustic living room. The kitchen, in neutral earth tone colors, has leathered granite countertops, light shaker cabinetry, and a built-in hutch that includes a wine fridge and extra storage. The living room features knotty pine walls and a classic fieldstone fireplace.

You’ll appreciate the two-bedroom, two bath set-up with the primary bedroom boasting a sitting area and ensuite bath. The second bedroom has a full bath includes an office/bonus room.

A neat sunroom wraps the east side of the home with sliders to the deck. Cool perks include a fenced yard, gas grill, and a perennial garden. So make a plan for the upcoming summer.

Essential Information
Address: 58 Brook Trail, Greenwood Lake, NY
Price: $ 399,000
Taxes: $6,160
Agent: Susan M. Onderdonk
Howard Hanna Rand Realty
Agent’s Cell: 845-245-7073