x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Business

Meticulous ranch home

Warwick. It features an airy living room with vaulted ceilings and vented skylights.

Warwick, NY /
| 24 Jan 2026 | 08:55
    Meticulous ranch home
    Meticulous ranch home
    Meticulous ranch home
    Meticulous ranch home
    Meticulous ranch home
    Meticulous ranch home

Lovingly maintained and set on 1.4 tranquil acres, this four-bedroom, three full bath home epitomizes the perfect country home. An open and airy living room offers vaulted ceilings and vented skylights while a generously-sized kitchen features a gas cooktop, abundant counter space and cabinetry and double wall ovens. Definitely a chef’s paradise.

The primary bedroom shines as a personal, private retreat with its very own balcony.

Expanding the living space, the lower level shelters a large entertainment room with sliders to the patio. Also on the lower level are an in-home gym area, a fourth bedroom, and a full bath.

Peace of mind improvements include a new roof, boiler and concrete garage floor.

A turnkey home to truly be proud of.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 26 Waterbury Road
Warwick, N.Y.
Price: $725,000
Taxes: $10,900
Agent: Susan Lynch
BHG Real Estate Green Team
Agent’s Phone: 845-987-4590