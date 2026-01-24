Meticulous ranch home

Lovingly maintained and set on 1.4 tranquil acres, this four-bedroom, three full bath home epitomizes the perfect country home. An open and airy living room offers vaulted ceilings and vented skylights while a generously-sized kitchen features a gas cooktop, abundant counter space and cabinetry and double wall ovens. Definitely a chef’s paradise.

The primary bedroom shines as a personal, private retreat with its very own balcony.

Expanding the living space, the lower level shelters a large entertainment room with sliders to the patio. Also on the lower level are an in-home gym area, a fourth bedroom, and a full bath.

Peace of mind improvements include a new roof, boiler and concrete garage floor.

A turnkey home to truly be proud of.