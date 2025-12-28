ABOUT
3-year-old male
Black & white Malamute mix
CHARACTERISTICS
Active and friendly
Exuberant personality
COAT LENGTH
Long
HOUSETRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
Neutered, vaccinated, tested
Soon having orthopedic surgery
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
No other pets.
Quiet for his recovery.
A willingness to get him to daily physical therapy.
A fun family once he’s recovered.
ADOPT OR FOSTER ODDY!
Warwick Valley Humane Society, Inc.
P.O. Box 61
48 Public Works Road
Warwick, N.Y. 10990
845-986-2473
wvhumane.org for adoption application
warwickhumane@yahoo.com