x
Meet Max

Warwick NY /
| 18 Aug 2025 | 06:08
ABOUT

5 yr. old male Great Pyrenees

150 lbs., white

Calm, patient, loyal, and protective

Distrustful of strangers

Not a farm dog

COAT LENGTH

Long, sheds a lot

HOUSETRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Altered, vaccinated, tested, de-wormed

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Respectful children

Possibly a cat and a female dog

Plenty of yard space

Weekly brushing

Very large dog-loving family

ADOPT MAX!

Warwick Valley Humane Society, Inc.

P.O. BOX 6148 Public Works Road

Warwick, N.Y. 10990

(845) 986-2473

wvhumane.org for adoption

warwickhumane@yahoo.com