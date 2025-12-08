x
Meet Brian

Warwick NY /
| 08 Dec 2025 | 03:58
ABOUT

5-year-old male

Unidentified stray German Shepherd from June

CHARACTERISTICS

Friendly and strong

Wants leash manners

COAT LENGTH

Long

HOUSETRAINED

Yes (uses outdoor area of kennel).

HEALTH

Neutered, vaccinated and tested

GOOD IN A HOME

With older children.

As possibly only pet.

German Shepherd experience owner preferred.

ADOPT BRIAN!

Warwick Valley Humane Society, Inc.

P.O. Box 61

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, N.Y. 10990

(845) 986-2473

wvhumane.org for adoption application

warwickhumane@yahoo.com