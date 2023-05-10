Mediacom Communications announces accounting department promotions

Mediacom Communications has promoted Julien Dancona to senior vice president and corporate controller. In this new role, Dancona will lead all aspects of the accounting and financial reporting functions of the company.

An experienced accounting executive, Dancona joined Mediacom in 2001 and has served as Group Vice President of Accounting since 2010. He began his career with Continental Cablevision in 1994 and, through acquisitions, worked for MediaOne Group and AT&T Broadband. He is a resident of Warwick.

Dancona replaces Brian Walsh, who is retiring from Mediacom after a 35-year career in the cable television business, beginning with Cablevision Industries in 1988. Joining in 1996 as the company’s first full-time accountant, Walsh laid the foundation of Mediacom’s accounting and financial reporting systems. Over the years, he trained and managed a highly effective accounting organization that now includes more than 70 professionals.

“Brian’s leadership, expertise and dedication have been instrumental in guiding Mediacom’s growth and success,” said Mark Stephan, Mediacom’s executive vice president, and chief financial officer. “He leaves behind an amazing team of accounting professionals that will continue to support the company’s long-term goals,”

Stephan added: “Demonstrating strong capabilities in his role as Group Vice President over the past several years, Julien has the wealth of knowledge and skills to effectively manage the accounting and financial reporting functions. We look forward to seeing him excel in his new role.”

Two other promotions

Mediacom is also pleased to announce the promotions of Ken Kohrs to Group Vice President of Financial Reporting and Suzanne Sosiewicz-Leggio to Group Vice President of Financial Services.

Kohrs continues to manage regulatory accounting, external reporting, and cash management and will now also oversee fixed asset accounting. Kohrs joined Mediacom in 2006, after holding accounting management positions at several manufacturing companies, and currently chairs the Finance and Operations Committee for NCTA – The Internet & Television Association. He is a resident of Monroe.

Sosiewicz-Leggio continues to direct the company’s accounting and financial systems database team and will now also assume management of the accounts payable group. She has spent her entire career at Mediacom, joining as a staff accountant in 1999. She is resident of Milford, Pa.

Essentials

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the fifth largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast.

Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to 1.4 million households and businesses across 22 states.

The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business, and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand.

More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.