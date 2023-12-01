McMillan Consulting acquires practice of Paul Rafanello CPA

McMillan Consulting LLC and Paul Rafanello CPA recently announced the combination of their Warwick-based tax preparation firms, which will provide the clients of both firms access to counsel from Patricia McMillan, a certified public accountant for more than 39 years and the president and CEO of McMillan Consulting.

McMillian Consulting provides tax help for individuals and businesses, as well as consultations in the areas of general finance, credit and debt, risk management, and auditing.

According to the announcement, Rafanello will work closely with McMillan during a transition period “that ensures clients continue to receive uninterrupted service” and will then retire from active practice in 2024.

Rafanello said, “I have known Patricia for many years, and she is a remarkable practitioner with an exceptional professional background. She has deep dedication to client service, delivering outstanding results and rigorous discipline in everything she does. I’m confident that clients of Paul Rafanello CPA are in the best hands.”

McMillan said, “Clients of Paul Rafanello are accustomed to receiving high-quality, personal service from one of the best CPAs in the business. I am committed to meeting their high expectations and providing smart, effective counsel that helps individuals and businesses meet every financial opportunity or challenge. The combination of these two firms provides new scale and resources, and I look forward to bringing those benefits to all of our clients.”

Prior to founding McMillan Consulting in Warwick in 2009, McMillan served in senior corporate roles at Citibank, JPMorgan Chase, and ABN AMRO Bank. She was also an instructor for Illumeo, Inc, an accounting and corporate finance training platform. McMillan earned a B.S. in accounting from Brooklyn College, and an MBA from Columbia University. She is a certified public accountant licensed by New York State, as well as a certified professional coach licensed by Coaches Institute International. For more information, visit mcmillanconsult.com.