Martial arts legacy to continue

Since opening the doors in 1995, The United Martial Arts Center (UMAC) has guided thousands of children, teens, and adults in their Taekwondo journey.

From the beginning, their mission has been to make a lasting impact in the lives of those they serve. Rooted in the five tenets of the art — Courtesy, Integrity, Perseverance, Self-Control, and Indomitable Spirit — they’ve dedicated themselves to helping every student become the best version of themselves, both on and off the mat.

Over the past three decades UMAC has raised more than $600,000 for local and national causes, including the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.), the UMAC Scholarship Fund, and more.

Their mission will continue under the next generation of leadership with Ed John Ciarfella and Danielle Ciarfella, who grew up on the mats, and Jason Bender, who grew up in the program, trained side-by-side with the very first wave of students, and has become a pillar of the organization.

Here’s to 30 years of dedication — and to many more still ahead.

