Make your home wish list come true

Warwick. Enjoy country living on a peaceful cul-de-sac.

Warwick /
| 16 Dec 2024 | 02:34
How about giving yourself a holiday gift of a new home? Nestled at the end of beautiful Meadow Ridge Road on the peaceful Sarah Dr. cul-de-sac, this charming ranch offers three bedrooms and one full bath.

Originally built in 1963 surrounded by what was once farmland, you can still experience the essence of country living. The backyard features a serene stream where frogs, fish, and crawfish flourish. Blackberries, blueberries, and wineberries grow freely in season. You’ll relish living the peaceful life you’ve always desired.

On almost a half-acre, cozy up this winter in a brand-new home in the quaint village of Warwick.

Essential Information
Address: 2 Sarah Dr., Warwick, NY
Price: $309,900
Taxes: $9,274
Agent: Nicole Klett
BHG Real Estate Green Team
Office: 845-208-9928