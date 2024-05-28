x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Business

Luxurious living on over three acres

Warwick. This home also features a converted barn for additional space.

Warwick /
| 28 May 2024 | 12:35
    Luxurious living on over three acres
    Luxurious living on over three acres
    Luxurious living on over three acres
    Luxurious living on over three acres
    Luxurious living on over three acres
    Luxurious living on over three acres
    Luxurious living on over three acres
    Luxurious living on over three acres
    Luxurious living on over three acres

With a picturesque landscape, this four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home showcases a meticulously designed 3,528-square-foot residence.

As you enter the foyer, you’re greeted by the timeless elegance of white oak floors that flow seamlessly throughout.

A chef’s kitchen highlights a six-burner gas range, top of the line appliances and an impressive, expansive island with a prep sink.

The primary bedroom features a cozy fireplace, cathedral ceilings and a spacious walk-in closet with convenient built-ins.

The family room also offers cathedral ceilings and radiant heated floors. Additional perks for this gorgeous home are a walk-out basement, a two-car garage, and a covered patio with fireplace.

A converted barn offers a versatile space boasting a small kitchen, a full bath, a one-car garage and multiple rooms — great for a home office or dynamic game room.

A classic beauty, this is a must see, must have home.

Essential Information
Address: 114 Warwick Turnpike
Warwick, NY
Price: $1,200,000
Taxes: $20,000
Agent: Regina A. Wittosch
Howard Hanna Rand Realty
Office: 845-986-4848
Agent Cell: 845-988-7216