Luxurious living on over three acres

With a picturesque landscape, this four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home showcases a meticulously designed 3,528-square-foot residence.

As you enter the foyer, you’re greeted by the timeless elegance of white oak floors that flow seamlessly throughout.

A chef’s kitchen highlights a six-burner gas range, top of the line appliances and an impressive, expansive island with a prep sink.

The primary bedroom features a cozy fireplace, cathedral ceilings and a spacious walk-in closet with convenient built-ins.

The family room also offers cathedral ceilings and radiant heated floors. Additional perks for this gorgeous home are a walk-out basement, a two-car garage, and a covered patio with fireplace.

A converted barn offers a versatile space boasting a small kitchen, a full bath, a one-car garage and multiple rooms — great for a home office or dynamic game room.

A classic beauty, this is a must see, must have home.