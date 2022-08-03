Luxurious house and grounds, once a winery, can be much more

Calling all wine lovers, investors or anyone with an eye for adventure. A unique opportunity awaits you in Warwick. The former Demarest Hill Winery is on the market and waiting for its next owner. If you have been searching for a stunner of a property with all the land you could possibly desire in the heart of the Warwick Valley, then this is the one you have been searching for. You can have everything you want and more in one attractively priced package.

Eighty-One Pine Island Turnpike is everything you have been asking for, with a total of 83 acres set in the agricultural district but zoned suburban. This is a low-density property permitting residential development. The long winding drive leads to a beautiful brick ranch home with 4,269 square feet, twenty-four hundred square feet pole barn, distillery, retail store and luxuriant grounds.

The three bedroom, three bath ranch includes a three car attached garage. This property was formerly a working winery but has not been in service for two years. You can easily expand your horizons and make this property work for you, but don’t wait too long. This property is priced to sell and time waits for no one.

If you’re ready to embark on your next adventure, the time is now! If you have an interest in farming, land development, or just love the idea of owning your own ranch, this is your chance. Contact Catherine White for more information and set up an appointment to see this one in person by calling 845-986-1151.