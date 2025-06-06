Lovely colonial on nearly four exquisite acres

This colonial estate unfolds a peaceful sanctuary of privacy, luxury and practicality all on a prime cul-de-sac. Perfection includes an open floor plan, grand two-story foyer, shimmering hardwood floors and Norman shutters.

The heart of the home undoubtedly is the chef’s kitchen boasting a butler’s pantry and a generous island. A relaxing three season room showcases the views of nature.

A 1,390 square foot walk-out basement is an entertaining marvel with a media room and six leather recliners, a home spa and a private bar.

With the upcoming summer season, you’ll relish the stone patios, gorgeous manicured grounds, outdoor fireplace and of course a refreshing pool.

This listing is truly a turnkey experience and a forever home.