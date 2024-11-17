Local State Farm office celebrates 10 years

State Farm – Williams Insurance and Financial Services Inc. celebrated 10 years at its location at the Clocktower at 65 Main Street in Warwick on November 1. The business celebrated this milestone with a ribbon cutting on November 4, thanks to the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce.

This location is owned by partners Christine A. Adams and Phillip Williams. Adams grew up in Warwick and has been working with State Farm for almost 35 years. The team includes four other licensed agents: Rosalie McQuaid, Tina Scarnecchia, Danielle Zimmerman and Trish Cahill, and a part-time team member.

In a statement, the company said, “We are happy to have reached this milestone and look forward to serving the community for another 10 years!”