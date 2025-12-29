Local shop wins annual window display contest

Frazzleberries Country Stores has been named the winner of this year’s state Annual Holiday Window Display Contest for their “White Christmas”–inspired storefront that blended a bit of classic movie magic with family history.

The award-winning display was created by store owners Katie and Jerry Schlichting with their daughters, Libby, 16, and Ellie, 14. Known for bringing holiday films to life each year, Frazzleberries brought expectations to fruition with this season’s display.

The display features several meaningful personal elements, including a hidden petticoat from Katie’s wedding dress beneath the red costume in the “Inn Scene” window; an antique brooch belonging to Katie’s great-aunt Betsy and original movie programs from The Joylan Theater in Springville, N.Y. that was once owned by Jerry’s family both showcased in the “Sisters” window; and Jerry’s father’s Army coat, prominently featured in the “Military” window. They created a display that celebrated the holidays and also honored family traditions, history, and storytelling.

Visitors are encouraged to stop by Frazzleberries Country Stores, located at 24 Main St., to experience the award-winning holiday windows in person between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. (open until 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday).