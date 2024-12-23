Local law firm wins Community’s Choice Award

Blustein, Shapiro, Frank & Barone, LLP has been named “Best Law Firm” as part of the Times Herald-Record’s Community’s Choice Awards.

The firm also announced that two of its attorneys were recognized as the Community’s #1 Choice in their respective categories. Managing Partner Michael S. Blustein was named the top choice in the “Best Attorney” category, marking his first time receiving this honor. Partner Diana L. Puglisi was named the winner in the “Best Attorney - Real Estate/Estate Planning” category for the fifth time.

“We are honored to be recognized by the community in this way,” said Blustein. “We are committed to providing our clients with the highest quality legal services and are deeply grateful for their trust and the ongoing support of the Middletown community.”

The annual Community’s Choice Awards are based on reader nominations and votes for their favorite businesses and services in over 170 categories, including Beauty & Health; Entertainment & Leisure; Kids & Education; Services; and more. The law firm and its attorneys have been recognized in the Community’s Choice Awards multiple times, earning numerous top honors and finalist positions over the years.

For more information about Blustein, Shapiro, Frank & Barone, LLP, visit mid-hudsonlaw.com or call 845-291-0011.