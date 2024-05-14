Local funeral service expands operation

For many decades the Strong-Basile Funeral Homes have served both the Warwick and Greenwood Lake communities. Effective October 15, 2023, the Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral & Cremation Service has acquired the facility at 4 Oak Street in Greenwood Lake. The business, now branded “Zygmunt-Murtie,” joins the company’s existing operation, founded in 2016, which serves both Orange and Sullivan counties.

The inside of the Greenwood Lake building has gone through a physical transformation and the exterior will begin to be updated shortly. The company plans to host an open house on August 25, which falls on the 62nd anniversary of the facility’s initial grand opening.

The funeral service company asks that anyone with pre-arranged and/or pre-funded services to contact the office at 845-477-8240 or via zmmemorials.com as soon as possible to ensure that all records are up to date.

“Many will continue to refer to the funeral home as ‘Strongs’ and we are certainly okay with that,” the company said in its announcement. “We look forward to carrying on the legacy set forth by the Strong, Basile, and Ingrassia families well into the future.”