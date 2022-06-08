Live music and 14 taps at Destination Unknown Beer grand opening on June 10

Two acres of sprawling farm land will be a site for sampling seasonal and experimental craft beer options at Destination Unknown Beer Company’s second tap room, DUBCO Acres. Located at 65 Four Corners Rd., on Thankful Acres Farm in Warwick.

This is the first expansion from their original brewhouse and tap room, started in 2015, located at 1 S. Chicago Avenue in Bay Shore, NY. Family owned and operated, Jenn and Chris Candiano made the move to join their extended family in Warwick and make a new home for DUBCO.

“Our family discovered Warwick over 20 years ago and fell in love. Shortly after opening our original location, we began searching for the perfect location in the Warwick Valley for our second tap room. After many years and many less than ideal locations, we were lucky enough to find Thankful Acres,” said Jenn Candiano, General Manager of DUBCO. In addition to the new tap room, Destination Unknown Beer Company will continue the tradition of farming on their 50 acres on Four Corners Rd., growing malting barley, wheat and rye, aiming to create a series of unique estate grown beers.

Their grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony will be on Friday, June 10, at 4:30, with live music by Pauly DiDio and Roam Food Truck. Fourteen different taps will be available, including Four Corners- A Golden Farmhouse Ale among other IPA, Sour and Lager options. Weekend hours are Friday 4-10 p.m., Saturday 12-10 p.m.and Sunday, 12-8 p.m.