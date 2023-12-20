LightClub to open new spiritual center in Warwick

“Curiosity” is not just in the name, but a virtue encouraged by the proprietor of the LightClub Curiosity Shoppe, Melissa Paone Somma. In fact, it may be that very sense of curiosity for all things witchy and earthy that spurred the growth of Somma’s business of late. She recently announced big plans for the former Millspaugh furniture store in Warwick (40 Main Street), which will be the culmination of many years of work, dedication, and positive intention.

Somma has run the LightClub Curiosity Shoppe in Sugar Loaf for eight years, and opened a Warwick branch just last year, right before Apple Fest. Her shops include a variety of products, such as incense, candles, crystals, jewelry, books, clothing, home décor, herb mixes, and more. Many of the “LightClub” branded products are made by hand, and Somma organizes classes to teach others how to craft them. She also teaches classes on witchcraft, mysticism, and other metaphysical practices. And she hosts regular “psychic” readings with herself and other locals who claim to have similar otherworldly insights. Plus, she hosts a variety of rituals and events open to the public. There’s a lot going on under the LightClub umbrella.

“That’s the reason why we had to get a bigger space, to accommodate everybody, because [attendance] just grew. At one point I could do it in here [in the Warwick shop], it would have been fine. But that would have been a few years ago.”

At 40 Main Street, Somma said she hopes to have a spiritual center where all of her activities, currently scattered across her two shops and multiple venues, can happen under one roof. The space has two floors comprising 7,374 square feet. The second floor will be dedicated to classes and events, while the first floor will include the retail shop, as well as a workshop where people can see the products being made.

Somma envisions regular monthly “moon rituals” and meditations in the new space as well. She also hopes to expand her menswear section, and add a section for children, to provide something for the whole family.

The current Warwick location will temporarily close on Christmas day, and then Somma and her crew will spend the following few weeks moving everything into the new location. She hopes to open the new space some time mid-January, either the 13th or the 20th. (The Sugar Loaf shop will remain open as usual.)

A spiritual awakening

The reason for the move came from the increasing interest in metaphysical practices. Somma said she’s seen a drastic uptick in interest since the COVID-19 shutdown.

“That’s what really did it, because people, everything started to get kind of quiet and you had to go within. Before the shutdown I had one shop, and after... by the time we were opening back up, I needed to rent another building, because the business had expanded that much. We started doing online meditation rituals, healings, and people really started to notice us, not just locally, but nationally, so we had to expand.”

She added, “I think that was really what came out during the shutdown, is that people just wanted to learn more about themselves, and basically have more tools/coping mechanisms, spiritually.”

Nothing to hide

While much of the stigma surrounding metaphysical beliefs and witchcraft has dwindled, Somma said she still gets a few people concerned about her shop. “There’s always going to be people who just don’t understand, they don’t really want to come in the shop or anything, but that’s fine,” said Somma.

She noted that those who attend her events see just how benign they are, which also helps reduce the stigma. “We look at it more as a spirituality where you add it on and make it a part of what you already have in your life. We don’t want you to take anything away... The way we do it it’s just kind of bringing in more Earth-based spirituality where you’re just focusing on what’s going on in the world around you... So it’s a way of teaching people to be more aware of that and bringing that into their practice.”

Somma, herself was introduced to the practice through martial arts training as a child, where she found the meditation and focus aspects a “gateway” to further spiritual study.

Why Warwick?

The expansion to Warwick also helped to spur interest. She noted that people typically went to Sugar Loaf for a specific shop or event. But Warwick has a lot more day-to-day foot traffic, providing more chances to introduce her products and practices to a larger clientele.

Somma said she and her husband had always been drawn to Warwick, and the residents, shop owners, and local officials have been nothing but welcoming. “They’ve been wonderful! All the [shop] owners have come in and said this is just what Warwick needs. We even did a Beltane ritual at Lewis Park.”

Somma gives a lot of credit to her success, not just to the many people who attend the workshops and events, but also her husband, photographer Catello Somma, who has been the organizing force behind the shop’s expansion.

“He’s really the one who made this all possible for me,” she said, “because he’s such a big support. Me owning businesses, him owning businesses...it was a great way for everything to come together. We look at the shops as children; that’s the family we are creating.”

To learn more about the LightClub Curiosity Shoppe, visit mylightclub.com or follow them on social media.