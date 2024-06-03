Life in this friendly neighborhood awaits

This meticulously maintained gem is ready for you to make lasting memories. With three bedrooms and three baths, it provides spacious surroundings for all. Natural light shines through an abundance of windows, providing the opportunity to view the gorgeous change of seasons.

A cared for level backyard awaits all your fun activities and gatherings.

Municipal water, sewer, and newer roof make life easier. The highlight of the home is a bonus room off the kitchen, perfect for a home office situation.

This beautiful home is also in an ideal commute location and is in close proximity to everything Warwick has to offer.