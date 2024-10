Leo Kaytes Ford will be holding its eighth annual veterans breakfast on Friday, November 8 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at its dealership at 145 Route 94 in Warwick.

“We have served so many of our local veterans and their families during the past seven years and we look forward to hosting them again this year,” the dealership said in its announcement.

To reserve your spot, RSVP by calling 845-986-1131.