On Friday, November 10, Leo Kaytes Ford in Warwick held its seventh annual Veterans Day Appreciation Breakfast. Members of the Warwick Rotary Club along with students from the Warwick Valley High School’s girls tennis team volunteered at the breakfast. Local food donations were provided by Bagel Time, C & D Bagels, Shannon’s Eyes on the Pies, Dream Donuts, and Green Valley Onion. Also, omelettes were made in person by Mike DiMartino, owner of the Landmark Inn in Warwick.