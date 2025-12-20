Lash City renovation

Lash City celebrated a newly renovated space at 10 South Street in the Village of Warwick on Dec. 9 with the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Owned by Carly Sesak who has been doing lashes since she was 16 years old, Lash City is a warm and welcoming space for all beauty needs. For more information, log onto their website at www.LashCityUSA.com.

Joining Sesak to celebrate were her family, WVCC President Mike Cordero, WVCC board member Matt guy and WVCC staff Stefanie Keegan Craver and Jelena Stamenkovic. Photo credit Narciscus Key of Key Studios.