Lakefront living for summer

Now this is lakefront living at its finest. This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on a beautifully manicured half acre is ready for summer fun. You’ll marvel at the large cook’s kitchen, the wall of windows framing the picturesque view of the lake in the dining room, and the stunning stone wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Two bedrooms and a full bath and laundry room finish off the first floor.

The second level hosts the primary bedroom with ensuite bath, walk-in closet, and a small sitting room or office. There is a bonus room off the garage just waiting for creative thought.

There are two garages, one attached and one detached. So, you’ll have tons of parking. This property also includes two docks, one for boats and one for sitting and relaxing and relishing the spectacular lake views.

Enjoy this beach town and watch fireworks on the lake from your front yard.