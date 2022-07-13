Lake views, lots of space and village life nearby

GREENWOOD LAKE - A stunner of a home in Greenwood Lake! This home feels brand new! Here you get to enjoy the best of lake style living in a beautifully renovated, low maintenance home offering serene lake views and just steps away from a marina and local shops.

With just under four-thousand-square-feet of living space you will have everything you need and more. A three bedroom, two bathroom home with all of the space you need at a price you can afford. Four years young roof, windows, siding, furnace, landscaping, stylish patio paver walkways and breezeway.

Plenty of parking leads to a welcoming side foyer with an adjoining laundry/storage room. The contemporary kitchen features granite countertops, newer stainless steel appliances, wall mounted pot filler and sleek range hood. Quality wood tile flooring throughout the entrance and lower level is stylish and easy to maintain. An updated full bathroom on the lower level offers a full bathtub.

The living room features a wood burning stone fireplace. Other recent updates include 2017 central air and Smart light switches for voice activated commands. One bedroom is presently being used as an office. A large upper-level bedroom has wood floors and a stylish half bath. A large work shed 10x20 with electric offers added storage space. You get all this on a level lot with municipal water and natural gas. Enjoy the great outdoors with activities including Hiking, boating, swimming, golf and skiing on your agenda! This is truly the best of everything for year round living so you can feel like you’re on a permanent vacation.

Essential information:

Address: 3 Starlight Lane

Price: $425,000

Taxes: $6,569

