Lake house with optional furnishings included

Enjoy the rest of your summer in this meticulously maintained lake house at Greenwood Lake. This property has been a highly successful Airbnb earning over 100+ five-star reviews.

It features three bedrooms and two full baths, a private beach, and deeded dock access. An open concept living room includes a cozy wood-burning stove with brick accent wall. The fully equipped kitchen gleams with gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, an island, and plenty of cabinet space.

The second-floor primary bedroom has a skylight and fabulous walk-out Juliet balcony exceptional for relaxing and taking in the atmosphere.

Notable updates will impress, like a new water heater in 2023, a totally renovated lower level bath in 2024, energy-efficient split units on each level plus radiant heat, both done in 2023.

Don’t miss out on owning this charming, unique home with proven, established income potential.