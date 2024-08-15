x
Lake house with optional furnishings included

Greenwood Lake. This home includes private beach and dock access.

Greenwood Lake /
| 15 Aug 2024 | 04:42
Enjoy the rest of your summer in this meticulously maintained lake house at Greenwood Lake. This property has been a highly successful Airbnb earning over 100+ five-star reviews.

It features three bedrooms and two full baths, a private beach, and deeded dock access. An open concept living room includes a cozy wood-burning stove with brick accent wall. The fully equipped kitchen gleams with gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, an island, and plenty of cabinet space.

The second-floor primary bedroom has a skylight and fabulous walk-out Juliet balcony exceptional for relaxing and taking in the atmosphere.

Notable updates will impress, like a new water heater in 2023, a totally renovated lower level bath in 2024, energy-efficient split units on each level plus radiant heat, both done in 2023.

Don’t miss out on owning this charming, unique home with proven, established income potential.

Essential Information
Address: 24 Woodlands Terr., Greenwood Lake, NY
Price: $ 579,000
Taxes: $5,251
Agent: Brenda B. Wiley
Howard Hanna Rand Realty
Agent’s Cell: 914-522-9474